90 Day Men Announce First Shows In 18 Years

90 Day Men, the St. Louis-founded, Chicago-rooted post-hardcore experimentalists, became the latest underground treasures to be commemorated by archival/reissue label Numero Group this year with the January box set We Blame Chicago. Now, like many of their fellow Numero affiliates, they’re returning to the stage as well.

The band has announced a pair of hometown shows at the Empty Bottle, the site of their final headlining performance in 2006. (They also were on the lineup for that year’s Vice-curated Intonation Festival at Union Park, site of the annual Pitchfork Music Festival.) This year’s Empty Bottle gigs will take place on the last two nights of 2024, on Dec. 30 and 31. Tickets will be available here starting this Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. local time.

Besides their considerable contributions together as 90 Day Men, the various band members have been part of a lot of other great projects in the years since. You may know founding member Brian Case’s work in other great Chicago bands such as the Ponys, Disappears, and FACS. His son Asher Case is the bassist and vocalist for Lifeguard. Cayce Key plays in Bloodiest, while Robert Lowe has released music as Lichens and Robert A. A. Lowe.

Below, check out Numero’s post announcing the gigs, and stream We Blame Chicago.