Welcome to the first installment of Crossing Wires: The Month In Electronic Music. Each month, Ted Davis will tour us through the world of electronic music, a landscape he’s deeply familiar with as a fan, a journalist (perhaps you’ve read some of his previous work for Stereogum), and an artist under the DJ Stepdad moniker. We’re looking forward to seeing where this goes.

Dekmantel is an electronic institution that manages to cater to summer party-goers and heady oddballs alike. It began as a venue-hopping series, launched by Hague natives Thomas Martojo and Casper Tielrooij, in 2007. By 2009, it had expanded into a label, platforming sunny, sputtering releases from San Proper, Juju & Jordash, Vakula, and others. 2014 found Dekmantel testing the waters on a full-blown festival, as an effort to reinvigorate Amsterdam’s dance scene. The three-day concept was a success, and turned into an annual affair. Since, Dekmantel has become a bastion for feel-good raving with thoughtful murmurs.

Dekmantel flaunts an approachable smile, but it has become increasingly highbrow over the years. As an imprint, Dekmantel has played a pivotal role propelling the careers of DJ Python, Roza Terenzi, Jex Opolis, and many more to greater heights. “We always look for new artists to see if we can help them elevate from local artists who started making music to someone who tours internationally, and can maybe have big slots on our festival,” says Olf van Elden. He works as an A&R for Dekmantel, after getting involved as a byproduct of DJing the series beneath his Interstellar Funk moniker. Unlike many labels, Dekmantel provides its artists tools to book tours and elevate branding; long-term goals are a priority, and Dekmantel is a 360-degree resource that takes longevity into account before incorporating a newcomer into the fold.

2024’s Dekmantel festival was particularly impressive. In honor of hitting the decade mark, the event sprawled over 10 days, instead of its historic three. Churches, ammunition factories, and patches of woods became striking backdrops for shows by artists ranging from Kali Malone to Joy Orbison to DJ Sprinkles. Boisterousness and introversion coalesced.

<a href="https://dekmantel.bandcamp.com/album/dekmantel-ten-a-decade-of-dekmantel-festival">Dekmantel Ten: A Decade Of Dekmantel Festival by V/A</a>

Dekmantel also recently issued the stacked compilation Dekmantel Ten: A Decade of Dekmantel Festival, which hit shelves shortly after the festivities wrapped. The record came to life in just over two months, van Elden pulling off the daunting task on a tight deadline. He cites the box set as one of the most ambitious projects Dekmantel has been behind. “We were very impressed by everyone who said yes,” he beams. It encompasses 43 previously unheard tracks from lauded figures, all of whom have performed at Dekmantel. Three hours and 43 minutes of ornate bangers are spread across seven discs, which include contributions from what van Elden categorizes as “legends,” “talents,” and “new artists.”

Aside from its initial heftiness, the first thing that strikes me about Dekmantel Ten is how pensive it is. The record is front-loaded with peppy cuts from Young Marco, Palms Tracks, and Eris Drew and Octo Octa. But it leads the listener on a shadowy journey as it progresses. While respectively known for their grayscale IDM, Sky H1 and Lee Gamble each handed in brooding takes on drum and bass. JakoJako, Sterac, and Adrian Sherwood all flirt with varying degrees of dubbiness. There’s plenty of rumble to be indulged in, too; Nick León, Verraco, and Wata Igarashi offer particularly low-slung, distorted standouts. Dekmantel Ten resolves on a mellow note, with the clopping DJ Python cut “Mare” — one of Brian Piñeyro’s most introspective pieces since his 2022 Luis EP, 057 (Schwyn).

As DJs are wont to do, I frequently find myself obsessed with mixes archived on YouTube. I spent this past August fawning over a Suzanne Kraft and Jonny Nash video from Dekmantel 2018, presented by the now-defunct online station Red Light Radio. The all-vinyl set is centered on wonky disco sounds that were in vogue in the mid-2010s, when hazy, retro house dominated the conversation. Holding up this gem alongside Dekmantel Ten pinpoints the drastic ways in which dance music has evolved in the wake of the pandemic. On the new compilation, beats are zippy, synths are pristine, and the overarching essence is deep and contemplative. It’s a snapshot of future textures swirling in real time.

PEAK TIME