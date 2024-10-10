Hayley Williams Shares Message For World Mental Health Day

When Chappell Roan started discussing the toll fame has on mental health, Hayley Williams was one of the first celebrities to express public support for the young pop sensation. Today, the Paramore bandleader is sharing a message for World Mental Health Day.

The singer took to her hair dye company Good Dye Young’s Instagram to post the statement. “In 2018, after years of struggling with my mind and some frustrating health issues, I finally got diagnosed with depression and a specific kind of PTSD,” she begins, continuing:

Admittedly, I’d been very ignorant about mental illness and just how all-consuming it can be. I didn’t realize it could affect your physical wellbeing too. I’d been told prior by my doctor that I had chronic fatigue but still, I didn’t appreciate how interconnected my mind and body really were. This kind of fatigue is becoming more and more common, by the way. It can seem pretty impossible to thrive, holistically, in the modern world.

If I didn’t have access to mental health professionals and functional doctors I may have never learned these things and continued to struggle on my own, without answers. I hate thinking about how many people are stuck without answers or any tangible help.

Obviously there are little things we can do in the day to day to cheer ourselves up or give ourselves space to really express how we feel and who we are. Small wins do help. I’ve always turned to music, dying/changing my hair, some form of community… but sometimes you just need more support than these things can give.

There are really good people doing incredible work to make a path to mental wellness more equitable and efficient and I’d love to highlight a few, so that if you feel drawn to any of them, you can reach out:

@inclusivetherapists

@therapyforblackgirls

@trevorproject