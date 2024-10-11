Blue Smiley were an oft-underrated Philadelphia band whose two studio albums, 2015’s ok and 2016’s return, have made them a frequently-cited reference in regards to the shoegaze revival. But their run was cut short when the band’s primary songwriter Brian Nowell tragically died in 2017. Today, in honor of what would’ve been his 34th birthday, the surviving members of Blue Smiley have shared a song from their vault called “pond.”

“pond” was initially meant to be included on return. It starts off with a fast-paced blast of noisy drums that gradually slows down the tempo while simultaneously amping up the noise. Listen to it below.