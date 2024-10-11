The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

Her New Knife - "purepurepure"

“purepurepure” feels anything but. “This song is about instinct,” Her New Knife’s Edgar Atencio explains, and the noise rock band’s debut single for Julia’s War is the sonic equivalent to finding yourself in vaguely familiar territory, albeit plagued by the sense that something here just isn’t quite right. The track begins with some off-kilter ascending riffs that seem to mimic what may or may not be the footsteps of someone behind you. As the guitars crescendo and their feedback begins to roar, “purepurepure” becomes at once more melodic and unsettling. For now, it’ll make you want to bob your head along — later, it’ll make you want to sleep with one eye open. —Abby