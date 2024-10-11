Xiu Xiu – “Frosty The Snowman”
“No Christmas music until after Halloween,” you say? What if the artist recorded said Christmas music makes everything sound haunted? Here’s Xiu Xiu doing “Frosty The Snowman,” from Cleopatra Records’ new holiday compilation We Wish You A Merry Gothmas.
We Wish You A Merry Gothmas is billed as “a truly one-of-a-kind holiday album for those who prefer their stockings be fishnet and Christmases be black.” The compilation includes over a dozen yuletide tunes interpreted by gothic and industrial acts such as Lebanon Hanover, Kap Bambino, Priest, R. Missing, Skold, David J (of Bauhaus), Die Krupps, and more. You can order the album in full here, and listen to Xiu Xiu’s “Frosty The Snowman” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “We Wish You A Merry Gothmas” – Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble
02 “Little Drummer Boy” – R. Missing
03 “If We Make It Through December” – Buzz Kull
04 “Christmases When You Were Mine” – David J
05 “Red Water (Christmas Mourning)” – Kap Bambino
06 “Sleigh Ride” – La Scaltra
07 “Carol Of The Bells” – Priest
08 “Silent Night” – Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble
09 “Driven Like The Snow” – Rosetta Stone
10 “Father Christmas” – Skold
11 “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – The KVB
12 “Reindeer” – This Cold Night
13 “Frosty The Snowman” – Xiu Xiu
14 “Santa Claus” – Die Krupps
CD ONLY TRACKS:
15 “Deck The Halls” – Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble
16 “Last Christmas” – Missing Persons
17 “The Snow Miser Song” – 45 Grave
18 “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” – Leæther Strip
19 “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” – Malcolm McDowell & Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble
20 “Carol Of The Bells” – Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble