“No Christmas music until after Halloween,” you say? What if the artist recorded said Christmas music makes everything sound haunted? Here’s Xiu Xiu doing “Frosty The Snowman,” from Cleopatra Records’ new holiday compilation We Wish You A Merry Gothmas.

We Wish You A Merry Gothmas is billed as “a truly one-of-a-kind holiday album for those who prefer their stockings be fishnet and Christmases be black.” The compilation includes over a dozen yuletide tunes interpreted by gothic and industrial acts such as Lebanon Hanover, Kap Bambino, Priest, R. Missing, Skold, David J (of Bauhaus), Die Krupps, and more. You can order the album in full here, and listen to Xiu Xiu’s “Frosty The Snowman” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “We Wish You A Merry Gothmas” – Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble

02 “Little Drummer Boy” – R. Missing

03 “If We Make It Through December” – Buzz Kull

04 “Christmases When You Were Mine” – David J

05 “Red Water (Christmas Mourning)” – Kap Bambino

06 “Sleigh Ride” – La Scaltra

07 “Carol Of The Bells” – Priest

08 “Silent Night” – Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble

09 “Driven Like The Snow” – Rosetta Stone

10 “Father Christmas” – Skold

11 “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – The KVB

12 “Reindeer” – This Cold Night

13 “Frosty The Snowman” – Xiu Xiu

14 “Santa Claus” – Die Krupps

CD ONLY TRACKS:

15 “Deck The Halls” – Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble

16 “Last Christmas” – Missing Persons

17 “The Snow Miser Song” – 45 Grave

18 “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” – Leæther Strip

19 “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” – Malcolm McDowell & Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble

20 “Carol Of The Bells” – Cleopatra’s Dark Ensemble