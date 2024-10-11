“Ran it up so fast I almost broke the sound barrier/ All them excuses, like you couldn’t sound scarier/ Where’s humane society, we beating down terriers/ Throw me on the beat, man I’m beating down every verse.” That’s BabyTron doing BabyTron things at the start of his new song “Really Jimmy?” It’s the lead single from his upcoming album Tronicles, and if you’re at all familiar with the Detroit emcee’s music, you probably know what you’re in for here. Press play below and have yourself a good time.