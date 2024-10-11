London grime star Skepta was supposed to release his new album Knife And Fork earlier this year, but it hasn’t come out yet, and we don’t know when it’s arriving. Thus far, Skepta has released the singles “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” and “Tony Montana,” and today he’s got a new one with Flo Milli, the Alabama rapper who’s got a ton of momentum right now.

“Why Lie?” is a back-and-forth relationship lament that mostly doesn’t tap into Skepta’s grime style. Instead, he’s doing melodic Auto-Tune stuff here, even bringing a little bit of Playboi-Carti-esque squeaky-voice action. Skepta and Flo Milli talk about being horny for each other, which seems plausible, since these are two good-looking people. One of the four producers is Lex Luger, the man behind past anthems like “BMF (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Hard In Da Paint.” Check out the video below.