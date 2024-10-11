Finneas is out there promoting his new album For Cryin’ Out Loud! His travels recently brought him to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where he sat down and the piano and performed a solemn cover of Radiohead’s The Bends power ballad “Fake Plastic Trees.” The current jaunt is preventing him from participating in his sister and close collaborator Billie Eilish’s current tour, but he did manage to pop up at her show in Newark at the Prudential Center. Finneas emerged with a guitar during “Happier Than Ever” to join Eilish for the rocking conclusion of “Happier Than Ever.” You can take it all in below.

