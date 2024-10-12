Billie Eilish Joins Nat & Alex Wolff On Their New Single “Soft Kissing Hour”

Nat & Alex Wolff got their start on the Nickelodeon show The Naked Brothers Band, and they’ve come a long way since then. The duo has three albums under their belt and they’re currently on tour opening for Billie Eilish. On Friday (Oct. 11), they shared their new song “Soft Kissing Hour,” and it features the pop star on backing vocals.

“Soft Kissing Hour” was debuted last month in Canada, and they’ve performed it a few times since then. On Instagram, the brothers wrote:

It’s out!!!!! We’ve never been prouder of anything in our lives. [Billie Eilish] is a brilliant artist and producer and unfathomable talent and the opportunity to collaborate with her on this song was a dream come true. Alex, Billie and I (Nat) sat in a room until 4 AM with a piano an acoustic guitar and one handheld mic. No professional equipment, no recording engineer, no “adults” just three people who love each other eating vegan chocolate and making music. If you listen really closely you can hear Shark ( Billie’s beloved pup) snoring in some of the tracks. “Forget the day before this….it’s the soft kissing hour and you have all the power”

Listen below.