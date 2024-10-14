Ethel Cain Announces New Album Perverts, Joins American Football In LA

It’s been more than three years since Ethel Cain released her stirring, momentous debut album Preacher’s Daughter. Since then, she’s become a force-of-nature live act and a cult star. Now, Ethel Cain is finally ready to announce her follow-up LP, though we don’t have much information beyond its title. On Instagram this morning, Cain broke the news: Her next album is called Perverts, and it’s coming early next year. “Punish,” its first single, will arrive in a few weeks.

That announcement comes right after Ethel Cain shared the stage with a legendary band. After a triumphant set at this weekend’s Best Friends Forever festival, twinkly-emo heroes American Football played two sold-out sets at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. American Football are getting ready to release a 25th-anniversary tribute album dedicated to their self-titled debut, and they’ve already shared Ethel Cain’s nine-minute cover of their sprawling classic “For Sure.” At the El Rey on Sunday night, Ethel Cain joined the band and sang “For Sure” with them. Watch a short video below.

ethel cain joining american football on stage last night pic.twitter.com/9kZfiKQvcW — voskat (@voskat55) October 14, 2024

American Football (Covers) is out 10/18 on Polyvinyl. Ethel Cain’s Perverts is out 1/8.