Ka Dead At 52

Kaseem Ryan, the beloved Brooklyn underground rapper, producer, and firefighter known as Ka, has died. His family posted a message to his Instagram account today revealing that he passed away unexpectedly in New York on Saturday. No cause of death has been revealed. Ka was 52.

Here is the message announcing Ka’s death:

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52. Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service-to his city, to his community, and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center. He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.

Over the course of decades, Ka developed a thoughtful and insular approach to hip-hop, hashing out a DIY discography while working as a fire chief and building up a fiercely loyal following in the process. In an understated mutter comparable to NYC contemporary and collaborator Roc Marciano, over minimal but richly construed beats of his own making, Ka brought monk-like perspective to subjects like religion, philosophy, literature, history, and more. In the 2010s, he established a groove: Every few years, he would return by surprise with a new album available for download from his website, and for those in the know, it was always an event.

Ka’s rap career began in the ’90s as a member of the group Natural Elements. Shortly after the group’s 1994 debut The EP, he left the group, believing he was less talented than the other members and would hold them back. He formed a new group called Nightbreed and found his way into the New York Fire Department, where he became a first responder on 9/11 and eventually worked his way up to captain. Speaking to Complex, Ka once explained how holding down a career allowed him to pursue his creative vision: “I have a full time job and I work all the time. I try to keep that kinda low. I just have a job. It ain’t my calling or nothing. It’s just my job. But I love my job because it gives me the freedom to do the art. I feel like if I didn’t have a job, that’s when I would have to compromise myself a little bit more.”

Ka began to step back into the public eye in the late 2000s. He appeared on the GZA song “Firehouse” and released his solo debut album Iron Works, which became the name of the record label through which he released all his subsequent LPs. Of his 2012 sophomore album Grief Pedigree, our own Tom Breihan wrote, “Ka seemed to arrive fully formed — a dense and craggy poet, born into middle age.” On themed albums like 2013’s The Night’s Gambit, 2016’s Honor Killed The Samurai, and 2018’s Orpheus Vs. The Sirens, he proved himself to be an incisive, vivid, insightful writer who knew how to give his words maximum impact through impressionistic production. His work on race and religion on albums such as 2020’s Descendants Of Cain and this year’s The Thief Next To Jesus was especially thought-provoking.

Beyond his creative triumphs, Ka’s DIY career model was inspiring. He sold his albums directly to fans from his website and at Brooklyn pop-up events, forgoing the streaming services for weeks after each release, building up a cottage industry as a side hustle from his daily grind. Beamed in from his perch outside music industry power structures, Ka’s words seemed to carry that much more weight. He will be missed tremendously.

Below, check out some of Ka’s music videos and the post announcing his death.