Olivia Rodrigo Played Her First Australian Shows, Fell Through The Stage, Met Pesto
Olivia Rodrigo’s excellent sophomore album GUTS came out just a little over a year ago, and she’s still on tour in support of it. She’s been all over the globe this go around, and she crossed Australia off her tour bucket list over the weekend. It was an eventful trip Down Under: She somehow fell through a hole the stage during a Melbourne show (and took it like a fucking champ!) and met a fellow beloved international celebrity, Pesto the penguin. (Katy Perry also met Pesto recently.) See some highlights below.
@sweetcreatureco shes okay thankfully!!! #gutstour #oliviarodrigo #gutsworldtour #australia ♬ original sound – sweetcreatureco
@jacindachenelle She handled this like an absolute superstar. 💜 #oliviarodrigo #gutsworldtour #oliviarodrigoconcert #oliviarodrigomelbourne #oliviarodrigoaustralia #badidearight #loveisembarassing ♬ original sound – livs
@sweetcreatureco girl i would be stressing out #gutstour #oliviarodrigo #gutsworldtour #australia ♬ original sound – sweetcreatureco
@chrisjones979 Olivia Rodrigo performs ‘All I Want’ for the first time on the #gutstour after 89 shows #oliviarodrigo #alliwant #melbourne #fyp @olivia rodrigo australia @livies hq @Olivia Rodrigo @livies hq original sound – Chris | Travels | Concerts
@alyce_eliza OLIVIA EXCITED ABOUT PESTO IS SENDING ME #oliviarodrigo #gutsworldtour #gutstour #livieshq #gutstourmelbourne #melbourne #australia #olivia #pesto @Olivia Rodrigo @livies hq ♬ original sound – alyce_eliza
@markp_ “bad idea, I reckon?” > “bad idea right?” @Olivia Rodrigo @livies hq #gutsworldtour #oliviarodrigo ♬ original sound – Mark Polchleb