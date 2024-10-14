Olivia Rodrigo’s excellent sophomore album GUTS came out just a little over a year ago, and she’s still on tour in support of it. She’s been all over the globe this go around, and she crossed Australia off her tour bucket list over the weekend. It was an eventful trip Down Under: She somehow fell through a hole the stage during a Melbourne show (and took it like a fucking champ!) and met a fellow beloved international celebrity, Pesto the penguin. (Katy Perry also met Pesto recently.) See some highlights below.