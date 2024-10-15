Back in July, Fire Talk announced their signing of UK duo Lots Of Hands with the single “Rosie.” That song is going to be on Lots Of Hands’ upcoming album into a pretty room, and before it’s out in January, they’ve shared another new single today called “Game Of Zeroes.”

According to a press release, into a pretty room was made “between pints of beer and rounds of Fortnite,” and the result is both cozy and playful. Somewhere between Hank Williams and Alex G, “Game Of Zeroes” is about being down on your luck: “I’m getting up in time/ I need my chance to sleep/ Give me a sign/ Just show me what’s right.” Listen to that and see the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “alive”

02 “barnyard”

03 “game of zeroes”

04 “rosie”

05 “into a pretty room”

06 “masquerade”

07 “the rain”

08 “into a pretty room”

09 “perfume”

10 “backseat 30”

11 “knave”

12 “fun and loving”

13 “run your mouth”

14 “helen’s song”

into a pretty room is out 1/17 on Fire Talk.