Universal Acquiring Indie Label Group PIAS

For a while, the PIAS Group, has provided distribution and services to tons of iconic indie labels. (PIAS itself came out of Play It Again Sam Records, an indie that started in Belgium in 1983.) Now, Universal has reportedly bought the PIAS Group.

Billboard reports that Universal Music Group has purchased all remaining shares of the PIAS Group. Back in 2022, Universal Music Group already bought a 49% share in the company. Back then, PIAS co-founder Kenny Gates said that the move would “allow us to offer a truly global distribution and services platform to the independent music community.”

“The [PIAS] Label Group, which includes the indie labels Play It Again Sam, harmonia mundi, Spinefarm, Source and partner imprints such as ATO, Heavenly, Mute and Transgressive, will remain completely autonomous,” according to Billboard.