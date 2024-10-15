Rufus Wainwright Shares Statement About “Hallejulah” Being Played At Weird Trump Event

On Monday night, Donald Trump was giving a town-hall address in the Philadelphia suburbs, and its question-and-answer portion was interrupted by a couple of medical emergencies. Trump reacted by demanding that music be played in the venue — first Pavarotti’s version of “Ave Maria” and then, when the onlookers turned out to be OK, the Village People’s “YMCA.” “Let’s not do any more questions,”Trunp said. “Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music fest.” According to the Associated Press, Trump’s team went on to play Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and Rufus Wainwright’s version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Video from the Trump event shows Trump sort of standing up there, silently nodding with his eyes closed, while the crowd sways and sings along to Rufush Wainwright’s take on “Hallelujah” — you know, the one that was on the Shrek soundtrack. It’s pretty weird! There’s also a bit where he’s like, “Great song!” The listening session reportedly lasted 45 minutes.

All of the videos are weird.

they're now playing Sinéad while Trump bobs around and dances pic.twitter.com/xKgFpthg30 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

You’re never going to believe this, but Rufus Wainwright was not thrilled to have his recording played at this particular event, and he said as much in a press-release statement: