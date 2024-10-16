It’s Wussy season. The indie rock institution will release the new album Cincinnati Ohio plus two EPs this fall, and lead single “The Great Divide” was achingly great. Whereas that song centered on Lisa Walker, new single “Sure As The Sun” is a spotlight for Chuck Cleaver, the former Ass Ponys leader who serves as Walker’s foil in Wussy. It’s a distorted slow-build with elegant brass that nicely contrasts with Cleaver’s weathered vocals.

He offered this statement on the song:

What I write about has always been more or less a mystery to me but I suppose it’s about raging against what’s coming, trying to stay relevant, acknowledging your friends and loved ones and giving folks the benefit of the doubt until they prove to be dicks. Even though it has a downward tone I consider it to be one of my more hopeful songs. As hopeful as I get anyway.

Listen below.

Cincinnati Ohio and the new EPs The Great Divide and Cellar Door are out 11/15 via Shake It.