Benjamin Booker has announced Lower, his first album in seven years. The New Orleans soul-rocker produced it with Kenny Segal (Armand Hammer, billy woods), and today he’s sharing a preview with the oozing lead single “LWA IN THE TRAILER PARK.”

“I felt particularly connected to Paul Schrader’s work making this album,” Booker says about the song’s music video. “Like several of his movies, I wanted to look at a troubled character on the edge, reaching for transcendence. Now that I’m working on a series of connected videos, Schrader has had an influence in that arena as well, along with Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Samourai and Charles Burnett’s Killer Of Sheep.”

Along with the LP announce, he shared tour dates. See those below along with the “LWA IN THE TRAILER PARK” music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “BLACK OPPS”

02 “LWA IN THE TRAILER PARK”

03 “POMPEII STATUES”

04 “SLOW DANCE IN A GAY BAR”

05 “SPEAKING WITH THE DEAD”

06 “REBECCA LATIMER FELTON TAKES A BBC”

07 “NEW WORLD”

08 “SAME KIND OF LONELY”

09 “SHOW AND TELL”

10 “HEAVY ON MY MIND”

11 “HOPE FOR THE NIGHT”

TOUR DATES:

02/02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

02/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room*

02/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

02/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

02/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

02/10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

02/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

02/13 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

02/15 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag *

02/21 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall *

02/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco *

02/23 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

02/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records *

02/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records *

02/27 – Philly, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

02/28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

03/02 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

03/05 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley *

03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia *

* with Kenny Segal

Lower is out 1/24/25 on Booker’s own Fire Next Time Records via Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.