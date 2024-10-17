Earlier this month, emo upstarts Anxious made us all a little… well, anxious when they tweeted that they were breaking up. The Connecticut band only has one LP under their belt: 2022’s Little Green House, which was our Album Of The Week. However, they revealed they were just joking, and today they’re announcing their sophomore record Bambi.

The infectious lead single “Counting Sheep” is out today. About it, guitarist and co-vocalist Dante Melucci said:

This one is totally insane… I had the idea that I could turn the vibe of the Gorillaz self-titled record into a cool Anxious track, and once I had the verse melody and the quick 16th rhythm pacing I knew it was gonna be the best song. It’s about being lethargic and wasting your time and hiding, all because you’re too afraid to confront just about everything.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Never Said”

02 “Bambi’s Theme”

03 “Some Girls”

04 “Counting Sheep”

05 “Audrey Go Again”

06 “Head & Spine”

07 “Tell Me Why”

08 “Sunder”

09 “Next Big Star”

10 “Jacy”

11 “I’ll Be Around”

TOUR DATES:

10/26 – Queens, NY @ Trans-Pecos

11/02 – Richmond, VA @ LTC Fest

12/13 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake

12/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Blissmas 2024

02/01 – Boston, MA @ Something in the Way Fest

Bambi is out 2/21 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.