In 2022, ZORA unleashed her debut full-length Z1. Today, the Minneapolis singer, rapper, and producer is announcing its follow-up, BELLAdona, and sharing the amibitious lead single “VIDEOGURL.”

“VIDEOGURL,” is, according to ZORA, about “the commodification of womanhood and femininity, and a think-piece on unrealistic beauty standards and how that affects women.”

Influences for BELLAdonna include the horror films Nosferatu and Ms. 45, as well as Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR and Beyoncé’s I Am… Sasha Fierce. The LP also features guests Destiny Spike, Kurt Cavalheiro, Myia Thornton, Jaemy Paris, and Duhgreatone.

BELLAdonna follows experiences with sexual assault that took ZORA a lot of time to face. “The indifference of bystanders, and the realization of the precarious safety of trans people, led me to confront my own experiences of abuse and exploitation,” she said. “In response, I created a narrative that is as haunting as it is empowering.”

Watch the abrasive music video for “VIDEOGURL” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Z-TV”

02 “THE BITCH IS BACK ‘PRESS'” (Feat. Destiny Spike)

03 “VIDEOGURL”

04 “ASTLANE”

05 “ANGEL/GHOST”

06 “BODIES IN MY ROOM”

07 “HUSH”

08 “LUV LETTERS 2 MY STINK”

09 “THE BALLAD OF BELLADONNA”

10 “-ice castle magic-”

11 “tinytown” (Feat. Kurt Cavalheiro)

12 “head2toe”

13 “turn me out “myia’s interlude” (Feat. Myia Thornton)

14 “sick sex” (Feat. Jaemy Paris and Duhgreatone)

15 “midnightmadness”

16 “bye… for now ;)”

BELLAdonna is out 1/17/25 via Get Better. Pre-order it here.