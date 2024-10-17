Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony, Buenos Aires Police Say

Former One Direction member Liam Payne died Wednesday after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. There’s been lots of speculation about whether that fall was intentional or accidental, and a new statement from the local police offers some more perspective on that.

According to the Associated Press, police say Payne jumped from his balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in the city’s Palermo neighborhood, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot. The statement indicates that police showed up to the hotel just after 5 p.m. after receiving reports of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The AP also published transcription from the 911 call in which the hotel manager speaks of “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol … He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.” The manager’s voice reportedly became more anxious as the call went on and he noted that Payne’s room had a balcony.

Meanwhile, statements and tributes are pouring in. Payne’s family offered this statement to the Press Association in London: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Rita Ora, who duetted with Payne on the song “For You (Fifty Shades Freed)” from the movie Fifty Shades Freed, posted this message on Instagram:

I’m devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P

Ora also put a photo of herself with Payne onscreen at the end of her “For You” performance in Osaka.

The X Factor, the reality competition series on which Payne rose to fame as a member of One Direction, shared this tribute:

We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.

Former X Factor judge and One Direction manager Simon Cowell also reportedly halted filming for the new season of Britain’s Got Talent.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the 988 Lifeline or visit their website to chat.