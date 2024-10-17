Garden State Soundtrack Artists Will Play 20th Anniversary Benefit Concert

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Zach Braff’s hit directorial debut Garden State and its soundtrack, an important step in exporting the concept of “indie” music to the mass populace. To mark the occasion, Braff is getting the band(s) back together for a benefit concert next year.

The show is going down March 29, 2025 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles — not New Jersey?? — and will benefit the longstanding LA homeless shelter the Midnight Mission. The lineup includes quite a few names from the soundtrack: The Shins, Iron & Wine, Frou Frou, Colin Hay, Thievery Corporation, Remy Zero, Cary Brothers, Bonnie Somerville, Sophie Barker from Zero 7 and “very special guests to be announced later.”

They’re promising performances of every song on the soundtrack, and the soundtrack begins with a Coldplay song, so… maybe them? This show will mark Remy Zero’s first performance since 2010 and Frou Frou’s first since 2019. There will also be appearances from cast members and limited edition merch.

Brothers, who performed “Blue Eyes” on the soundtrack, introduced Braff to the Midnight Mission and conceived of the benefit concert. “We have a very special night planned with many more surprises to come,” Braff said in a press release. “It will be extra special knowing we are giving back to the community via the Midnight Mission.”

Below, watch Braff’s announcement video. Tickets are on sale now at the venue website.