The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Greet Death - "Same But Different Now"

In 1985, a 21-year-old Bret Easton Ellis made his literary fiction debut with Less Than Zero, in which a college student named Clay returns to his Los Angeles hometown over winter break to find that his former best friend has become addicted to heroin and will do just about anything to get it. Greet Death’s new single “Same But Different Now” is much less graphic, but the Michigan band’s stark, sweeping shoegaze creates an atmosphere that feels bleak in its own right. The song, too, deals with crossing paths again with an old friend, only to realize that one of you has perhaps gone down a darker path: “I saw your face and started feeling down/ No time to waste to stick it out/ You know I hate the sound.” The track ends with a gnarled breakdown and a guttural roar, as if all the noise will close this window of passed time. —Abby