John Mellencamp Statue Unveiled At Indiana University

News October 18, 2024 5:10 PM By Chris DeVille

John Mellencamp Statue Unveiled At Indiana University

News October 18, 2024 5:10 PM By Chris DeVille

Indiana native John Mellencamp is in Bloomington this weekend for Indiana University’s Homecoming. The Coug — who did not attend IU but was granted an honorary doctorate after giving the school’s commencement speech in 2000 — will be on Fox’s college football pregame show Saturday ahead of the undefeated Hoosiers’ showdown with 5-1 Nebraska. But first, today he attended the unveiling of his very own statue on campus. Mellencamp performed stripped-down acoustic versions of “Small Town” and “Scarecrow” at the event, and he helped out with the big sculpture reveal. Check out all the proper audio-visual documentation below.

I went to a football game at IU one time when I was a kid. Ohio State won, obviously.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story indicated that Mellencamp was an alumnus of Indiana University. We regret the error.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Foreigner Drummer Won’t Attend Rock Hall Induction, Reportedly Because Wife Not Invited To Walk Red Carpet

3 days ago 0

Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album Chromakopia Out This Month

3 days ago 0

The Black Keys Announce “America Loves Crypto” Concert

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest