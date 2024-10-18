John Mellencamp Statue Unveiled At Indiana University

Indiana native John Mellencamp is in Bloomington this weekend for Indiana University’s Homecoming. The Coug — who did not attend IU but was granted an honorary doctorate after giving the school’s commencement speech in 2000 — will be on Fox’s college football pregame show Saturday ahead of the undefeated Hoosiers’ showdown with 5-1 Nebraska. But first, today he attended the unveiling of his very own statue on campus. Mellencamp performed stripped-down acoustic versions of “Small Town” and “Scarecrow” at the event, and he helped out with the big sculpture reveal. Check out all the proper audio-visual documentation below.

John Mellencamp sings at IU as his statue is unveiled on campus. (Excuse the shakiness, I had to Zoom in quite a bit.) pic.twitter.com/0qJnccYYkk — Taj Simmons (@TajBSimmons) October 18, 2024

Safe to say a lot of John Mellencamp fans wanted to be the first to see his new statue at IU. pic.twitter.com/yra4FSZbrJ — Taj Simmons (@TajBSimmons) October 18, 2024

I went to a football game at IU one time when I was a kid. Ohio State won, obviously.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story indicated that Mellencamp was an alumnus of Indiana University. We regret the error.