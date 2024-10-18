The Voidz played LA’s Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday in celebration of their new album Like All Before You, and the setlist featured all kinds of significant inclusions. A newly blonde Julian Casablancas and friends played several tracks from the new LP live for the first time, including “7 Horses,” “Overture,” and “Square Wave.” They also busted out “Take Me In Your Army” and the epic “Human Sadness” for the first time since 2019, and they did “Johan Von Bronx” for the first time since 2015. That’s a lot of rarity and novelty! You can behold it all in video form below, along with the setlist via setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

“Prophecy Of The Dragon”

“QYURRYUS”

“7 Horses”

“Overture”

“Flexorcist”

“Take Me In Your Army”

“Pyramid Of Bones”

“Square Wave”

“M.utually A.ssured D.estruction”

“The Eternal Tao 2.0”

“Where No Eagles Fly”

ENCORE:

“Leave It In My Dreams”

“Johan Von Bronx”

“Human Sadness”

The Voidz play New York’s Apollo Theater tonight and the Knockdown Center in Queens on Monday.