Zayn Malik Postpones Tour Following Liam Payne’s Death

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), former One Direction member Liam Payne passed away after falling from his balcony on the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel. Today (Oct. 19), Zayn Malik announced he’s postponing his tour due to the “heartbreaking loss.”

On social media, Malik wrote:

Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.

His tour was slated to start Oct. 23 in San Francisco. He shared a statement about Payne on Friday (Oct. 18), writing that he wished he could give Payne “a hug one last time.”

