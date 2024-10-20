Billie Eilish was the musical guest on SNL Saturday night, her fourth time doing so in just five years. She released her most recent album Hit Me Hard And Soft back in May, and she performed two songs from it: “Bird Of A Feather,” which featured accompaniment from Finneas, and “Wildflower.”

Eilish is fresh off a run of three shows at Madison Square Garden — one of which Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and his daughter Ella Emhoff attended — and the singer nodded to the Big Apple by wearing a Yankees cap during her performance, just as the team advanced to the World Series for the first time since 2009. And speaking of the Emhoffs, Eilish and host Michael Keaton wore matching “vote” t-shirts, presumably gunning for Kamala Harris.

The episode also boasted a pre-taped digital short replicating a TikTok feed, with satirical nods to social media luminaries such as Alex Cooper (Chloe Fineman), Nara Smith (Heidi Gardner), the Costco Guys A.J. & Big Justice (Marcello Hernandez and Fineman), and Harry Daniels (Bowen Yang). “Harry” — known for serenading celebreties on the spot — sang Vanessa Carlton, Blink-182, and B.o.B songs to Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph), Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), and Eilish with mixed response. (Here’s Geordie Greep also parodying the Costco Guys a earlier this month.)

And in a sketch titled “Forbidden Love,” a young white guy (Andrew Dismukes) living in 1955 Detroit sang Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” to his Black fiancée (Ego Nwodim) and their respective families as an anthem of racial equality. Watch the clips below.