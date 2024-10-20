Today is Sunday. People don’t often release music on Sundays. And yet, Lil Yachty has dropped not one, not two, but three new tracks seemingly out of thin air. No announcement on his social media. One of the songs is “We Ball Forever,” a soulful track about being so busy investing in yourself to get involved in measly rap beef. The second is the hushed “Cry Me A River,” where Yachty brags about having earned himself a luxurious lifestyle: “I told my momma to go kick her feet up for breakfast, drink a mojito.” Meanwhile, “All Around The World” has a triumphant, trumpet-like riff in the mix. The songs all arrive with music videos, which you can check out below.