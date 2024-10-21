Grizzly Bear Reportedly Reuniting For 2025 Shows

Grizzy Bear were one of the defining indie bands of the late ’00s and early ’10s. They’ve never officially broken up, but they haven’t been active for a long time. Grizzly Bear haven’t released new music since their 2017 album Painted Ruins, and they haven’t played live shows since the 2019 indie nostalgia-fest Just Like Heaven. Last year, bandleader Ed Droste talked about his decision to start a therapy practice and leave music behind. But now, it looks likely that Grizzly Bear will return next year, at least in a live capacity.

In one of the interviews that he gave last year, Ed Droste said, “There’s no official breakup or anything. I’m just doing this for now, and who knows what’ll happen in the future… It’s not a destroyed entity. It can easily come back and exist, the band, if the time is right and the mood is right.” Last year Droste popped up on the Grizzly Bear subreddit, thanking people for still paying attention and promising to answer a few questions. Yesterday Droste apparently commented on the thread, saying there would be more Grizzly Bear live shows in 2025.

On the Indieheads subreddit, there’s been a lot of talk about Droste’s comment, though nobody kept a record of what they actually said. Per various redditors, Droste apparently said something about how he thought he’d already made the announcement but there will be shows next year. Maybe they’re still figuring out the final details, or maybe those reunion plans aren’t as far along as Droste implied. Still, Grizzly Bear always put on a lovely live show, and it will be cool to see them return, if that’s what actually happens.