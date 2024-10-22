Mamalarky have been quiet since their 2022 LP Pocket Fantasy, save for an Audiotree Live session. The indie rock crew is back today with the groovy new song “Nothing Lasts Forever” and the announcement that they’ve signed to Epitaph.

“We were in the dead of the summer experiencing another climate-crisis heatwave in LA with no AC,” Livvy Bennett said, continuing:

This song kind of sizzled out as our brain cells were struggling to fire. Everyone started dancing. We were supposed to be writing songs for someone else but we liked this one too much so we never sent it in. We wanted to write about how it feels to not entirely know where you stand with someone. To think that you can see the future but ultimately surrender to uncertainty. The lyrics are obviously a little contradiction. Maybe not knowing is part of the fun?

About the dreamlike video, she added:

The music video got shot in a trashed office complex by LAX. My friends drove out for the occasion, g’bless <3. I’m really not a dancer, I actually almost failed out of dance class in highschool because I was perpetually high and untalented and my teachers hated me. Anyway doing this weird liminal space dance competition felt redemptive and terrifying. I still can’t believe I won.

Watch below.