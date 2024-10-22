Tyla Responds To Grammys Kicking Her Out Of R&B Category

Last year, the young South African singer Tyla had a major global breakthrough with her hit “Water.” Earlier this year, that song won the first-ever Grammy for Best African Music Performance. One year later, Tyla has become the subject of a classic Grammys category controversy. Tyla released her self-titled debut album around the same time as this year’s Grammy category, and she and her team tried to submit the LP in the R&B category. The Recording Academy R&B branch, however, decided that Tyla doesn’t qualify as R&B, kicking the album over to the pop category instead.

Tyla’s music is generally filed under amapiano, the South African genre rooted in kwaito, deep house, afrobeats, and R&B. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her debut album was submitted to be considered under the Best R&B Album category, but the R&B screening committee — a group of R&B writers, producers, and performers who don’t work for the Recording Academy — have decided that it doesn’t fit into the genre. As a result, Tyla will be forced to compete against pop-music big dogs like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Chappell Roan.

The Hollywood Reporter makes the point that six of the tracks from Tyla made it onto Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart, with “Water” reaching #1. It seems to fit easily into the Best Progressive R&B Category alongside records like SZA’s SOS, this year’s winner. In apparent response, Tyla tweeted, “I make it all,” with the kissy-face emoji. (Did you guys see that? Tyla made the kissy-face emoji at me.)

Personally, my position is that Tyla should get whatever she wants.