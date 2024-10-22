Tyshawn Sorey Wishes You’d Just Listen

Recently, Sorey has been collaborating with pianist Aaron Diehl on what’s now four sets of other people’s music. The tunes on 2022’s Mesmerism and The Off-Off Broadway Guide To Synergism (a triple live CD with saxophonist Greg Osby), 2023’s Continuing, and the new The Susceptible Now mix “standards” (“Night And Day,” “Three Little Words,” “Angel Eyes,” “It Could Happen To You”) with compositions by jazz royalty like Wayne Shorter, Ahmad Jamal, Thelonious Monk, Ornette Coleman, McCoy Tyner and others.

Diehl and Sorey are the only constant presences on these albums. On Mesmerism and Continuing, Matt Brewer was on bass, while on Off-Off Broadway, Russell Hall took over. And on The Susceptible Now, the bassist is Harish Raghavan.

Last year, Diehl told me that he and Sorey had first met virtually, during the pandemic. “I think both of us, we don’t necessarily see these boundaries in music [between ‘jazz’ and ‘classical’]; even though they’re established musical languages, we don’t see them as not able to be connected… he knows how to make connections… between purely improvised music and purely compositional music. They’re all one and the same in the hands of a musician like him.”

They recorded Mesmerism in May 2021, with very little preparation. “We had a rehearsal at my apartment the day before the session, and I was super nervous because I just didn’t know what he wanted, and he was very quick with spitting out the arrangements and nothing was written. It was all just him dictating, We’re going to play it in this key and then we’re going to modulate to this key, and so on and so forth… he could tell that I was someone that kind of liked to have things prepared in advance. And I think he purposefully didn’t do that. Because he wanted to see the kind of results that he got from it.”

Mesmerism was a fairly conventional piano trio record: six tracks in 47 minutes, the longest being a 14-minute version of the standard “Detour Ahead.” But by the time Diehl and Sorey reconvened at the Jazz Gallery in March 2022, with Hall and alto saxophonist Greg Osby, for four nights of concerts that became The Off-Off Broadway Guide To Synergism, things had changed. The shortest piece they played was a seven-minute version of Ornette Coleman’s “Mob Job” (one of five pieces they played twice), while the longest was a 20-minute journey through the standard “Three Little Words.”

In December 2022, Diehl, Sorey and Brewer recorded their second studio album, Continuing. It contained just four tracks, ranging in length from 10:25 to 15:43 and mostly written by jazz masters: Wayne Shorter, Ahmad Jamal, and Harold Mabern. The exception was a version of the standard “Angel Eyes.” In the press release, Sorey explained that Mabern had pointed him to Jamal’s music, and the lesson he took from it was “if you can’t even play music with some form of discipline, then you have no concept of so-called freedom whatsoever.” And indeed, the pieces on Continuing are fiercely disciplined, exercises in an almost Zenlike patience, maintaining a steady groove and never letting the music waver. It’s slow, but it’s not a ballad session; the whole album simmers.

That was the goal; Sorey sought to “focus more on the way that the three of us interact, with space for us to just sit for a moment,” and as with Mesmerism, the arrangements were relatively spontaneous, arrived at shortly before recording. Tracks were recorded only a time or two, and the first takes were usually the ones released.

So here’s what’s interesting about the fourth Tyshawn Sorey/Aaron Diehl collaboration. The Susceptible Now, recorded in June, is another collection of four outside compositions: McCoy Tyner’s “Peresina,” Charles Mingus and Joni Mitchell’s “A Chair In The Sky,” Daniel Gunnarsson’s “Your Good Lies,” and Brad Mehldau’s “Bealtine.” And as before, they are radically extended — the longest performances Sorey and Diehl have released to date, in fact. “A Chair In The Sky” lasts 22:34, and “Your Good Lies” runs a staggering 26:07. But there are crucial differences between this record and its three predecessors.

<a href="https://tyshawn-sorey.bandcamp.com/album/the-susceptible-now">The Susceptible Now by Tyshawn Sorey</a>

The first is that the pieces blend seamlessly together, effectively turning the album into a single 79-minute suite. The second is that unlike any of the previous records, these are not spontaneously crafted meditations on a tune. Instead, Sorey has taken the original pieces and written through-composed new versions of them. For example, he describes their interpretation of Tyner’s “Peresina” as follows:

The last eight bars of the third section in the [original] song is what begins and ends our version. We settle into those sections as extended areas for trio interaction… The meat, of course is in the ‘exposition’ — the second section of the song — in which three of the song’s original motives (the bass line from the first section, the melody from the second section, and parts of the melody from the third section) develop concurrently, finally settling into the last four bars of the second original section (but in two cycles of 15 beats).

All four pieces on the album have been deconstructed and reconstructed in this way — sections are extracted and reordered, and keys and harmonic progressions have been altered. For example, he describes reworking “Your Good Lies,” originally a fairly straightforward modern R&B tune, into 15 sections, “some of which are rigorously designed for different kinds of trio interaction.”

Now, the average person, listening to this album, would have no idea about any of this. That 26-minute version of “Your Good Lies,” for example, sounds to me like three men settling deep into a groove. About a year ago, I asked on Facebook how hardcore jazz players rated Questlove as a drummer. Sorey responded, saying in part, “This would be a LONG conversation. But suffice it to say, he is largely responsible for where so-called ‘pocket drumming’ has gone during the last 25-30 years. He almost singlehandedly advanced the concept. He is a true original in the game. Period. People think it’s easy to play in the way he does…it isn’t at all.” I thought about that when listening to “Your Good Lies,” because Sorey gets deep in the pocket here. What he’s doing reminds me of Willie Hall’s playing on Isaac Hayes’ Hot Buttered Soul. But learning that it was all planned out forces me to reconsider what I’m hearing.

Or does it? Because unless you’re on Pi Recordings’ PR list, you would never know the story behind these pieces. Tyshawn Sorey does not include liner notes in his albums. Indeed, his records often come in extremely minimal sleeves, period; The Susceptible Now has a plain black cover with the group name and the album title written in gold, in a small and unassuming serif font.

What this album demonstrates, more than anything, is that what Sorey told me in 2018 was not just bluster. When he says the question of composition versus improvisation is “kind of pointless,” he means it. And when he asks, “why not listen to the entire work and experience the nature of the work as it is?”, well… with a record like The Susceptible Now, he’s effectively taking the decision out of the buyer’s hands, by choosing not to reveal his methods to the casual listener. On the back of the CD digipak, he’s credited with “drums” and “arrangements,” but that single word doesn’t tell you anything about what he’s actually done.

Is that deceptive? Does he owe us “the truth” about what he’s done, and how, and why? Or should we stop worrying, listen, and just respond to what we hear?

