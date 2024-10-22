Last year, Noah Weinman shared Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out, his full-length debut as Runnner. He had a lot more up his sleeve when that was released, quickly following it up with an ambient album Starsdust and last month’s improvisational project Dust 2. Those albums didn’t sound super Runnner-ish. But today, Weinman has returned with even more new music in the form of a single called “Untitled October Song.”

“Untitled October Song” does sound like Runnner, but Weinman likely wouldn’t have gotten here without trying out those aforementioned other ideas. He says in a press release:

I wrote this song (unsurprisingly) on an October walk a few years ago. I had been working on Starsdust and so deep in ambient textures that I was craving making something simple and lyrical. It’s the barest song I’ve ever done: recorded live to tape, no dubbing, no edits. Kind of the opposite of everything I’d been working on otherwise.

The track seems to deal with the aftermath of a breakup: “I can hear you/ But I don’t really wanna talk.” Go on a walk and listen to it below.