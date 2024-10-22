Kamala Harris Secures Coveted Violent J Endorsement

Election Day is two weeks away, and we all have the same question on our minds: Who is Violent J voting for? Lucky for us, Troy Iwata trekked to the Gathering Of The Juggalos in August and found out who the Insane Clown Posse member and his fans will be casting a ballot for in a segment for The Daily Show.

Many ICP fans will not be voting at all, but some fisnet-clad and makeup-donning attendees predictably want Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope in the White House. So Iwata sat down with Violent J to see if he was interested: “Fuck that, no. No amount of money. You gotta go places? They give you an itinerary, you gotta get up all early and shit?” He also shit-talked Trump, as well as said women have “the right to be the fuckin’ shit,” whales are superior to humans, and he eagerly pays double taxes. He said that he wants Kamala Harris to win “because she’s a Democrat and I love my mom.” Watch the clip below.