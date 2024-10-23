Good Looks released their awesome sophomore LP Lived Here For A While back in June, and today they’re following it up with a pair of new tracks. “Damage Control” and “Chase Your Demons Out” are billed as a double A-side single, and both of them keep the album’s indie roots rock energy flowing.

Regarding “Damage Control,” Tyler Jordan explains:

I wrote this song in two parts—the first during a rough patch in the relationship, and the second after we finally broke up. I was listening to a lot of Big Star when I started writing, and you can definitely hear their influence in the chord progression. It’s not the most gracious breakup song, but it’s a photo of a feeling and a moment in time.

The other new song, “Chase Your Demons Out,” is about how the thirtysomethings in Good Looks were much older than most of their peers releasing a debut album in 2022. “That gave us some distinct advantages in being ready for the road ahead,” Jordan says. “This song is about standing on the edge of the future, feeling prepared for a moment you’ve been working toward your whole life.”

Hear both songs below.