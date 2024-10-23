Good Looks – “Damage Control” & “Chase Your Demons Out”

Mike Vorrasi

New Music October 23, 2024 10:41 AM By Chris DeVille

Good Looks – “Damage Control” & “Chase Your Demons Out”

Mike Vorrasi

New Music October 23, 2024 10:41 AM By Chris DeVille

Good Looks released their awesome sophomore LP Lived Here For A While back in June, and today they’re following it up with a pair of new tracks. “Damage Control” and “Chase Your Demons Out” are billed as a double A-side single, and both of them keep the album’s indie roots rock energy flowing.

Regarding “Damage Control,” Tyler Jordan explains:

I wrote this song in two parts—the first during a rough patch in the relationship, and the second after we finally broke up. I was listening to a lot of Big Star when I started writing, and you can definitely hear their influence in the chord progression. It’s not the most gracious breakup song, but it’s a photo of a feeling and a moment in time.

The other new song, “Chase Your Demons Out,” is about how the thirtysomethings in Good Looks were much older than most of their peers releasing a debut album in 2022. “That gave us some distinct advantages in being ready for the road ahead,” Jordan says. “This song is about standing on the edge of the future, feeling prepared for a moment you’ve been working toward your whole life.”

Hear both songs below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Vans Warped Tour Announces 2025 Return, Falling In Reverse Singer Says “Get Ready To Be Upset”

3 days ago 0

Keith Richards Gives Surprise Performance At Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2 days ago 0

Thom Yorke Loves The Smile, Doesn’t Care If You Want A Radiohead Reunion

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest