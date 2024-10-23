Portland guitar adventurer Marisa Anderson and Nashville ambient pedal steel guy Luke Schneider have teamed up on a song together. The track, titled “first bounce fly fly fly,” is the kind of immersive meditation you’d expect from this pairing. Anderson his this to say about it:

I went to see Luke play in Portland and we got to talking. Turns out that the stars aligned and I’d be coming through Nashville a couple of months later, so we agreed to meet up in the studio and see what happened. I love the trust fall of recording with someone with whom I’ve never played, capturing the first instincts and impressions musically and personally. Those are moments that only happen once; that vibe can never be recreated or repeated. What a treasure!

Schneider offered his own statement:

Marisa is a forceful guitarist who i have long admired and been intrigued by. we had only briefly met once before she agreed to get together for an improv session while she was touring through nashville. it was fun experimenting with each other’s boundaries of ambience and composition, dissonance and harmony, rigid and fluid tempo, all while getting to know each other and breaking the ice on a personal level. i hope this is the first of many more jam sessions with her!

Hear “first bounce fly fly fly” below.

As it happens, Anderson and Schneider are involved in the latest installment of Northern Spy Records and SUSS member/Ambient Country podcast host Bob Holmes’ curated music series Across The Horizon, also out today.