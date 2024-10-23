The Grateful Dead Are Next Year’s MusiCares Gala Honorees

Earlier this year, Grateful Dead were one of several acts to receive a Kennedy Center Honor. Today, MusiCares revealed the seminal rock band as its 2025 Persons Of The Year.

The 34th annual Persons Of The Year benefit gala will be take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Two nights later, the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will occur at Crypto.com Arena. The Dead have never been nominated for a Grammy, but they were given a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. The documentary Long Strange Trip was nominated for Best Music Film in 2018 (it lost to The Defiant Ones), though that award would’ve gone to the director and producers anyway.

“MusiCares is proud to honor the Grateful Dead at the 2025 Persons Of The Year Gala,” Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, said in a statement. “Their legacy transcends music, having built a community of fans and collaborators that embody the spirit of connection and support, something that is deeply aligned with MusiCares’ mission. The band’s passion for the arts and philanthropy, along with their enduring commitment to social causes, has made a lasting impact that goes beyond the stage. It is a privilege to celebrate their contributions to both music and humanity.”

2024’s Person Of The Year was Jon Bon Jovi.