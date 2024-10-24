Three Members Quit Controversial Metalcore Band As I Lay Dying

In 2013, the metalcore band As I Lay Dying made headlines when founding frontman Tim Lambesis was arrested for hiring a hitman to kill his estranged wife. They made headlines again five years later when, after being released from jail, Lambesis resumed performing with the band. Now, three members of As I Lay Dying have stepped down, citing discrepancies in “personal morals.”

Bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Ken Susi, and drummer Nick Pierce — all of whom joined As I Lay Dying in 2022, well after Lambesis’ release from jail — announced their departures in separate social media posts. Neff wrote on Instagram last Friday: “This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I’ve made during my time with the band.”

Today, Susi and Pierce announced they were leaving As I Lay Dying. Susi wrote in his own post: “I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends. Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it’s now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band.” Pierce’s post reads in part: “This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity.”

So, as of today, As I Lay Dying only comprises two members, and one of them tried to get his wife killed. Their aptly titled eighth studio album Through Storms Ahead is slated for release on Nov. 15, but the tour promoting that album has been canceled, partially due to the fact that their tour manager also quit.