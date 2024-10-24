A few months after releasing Pink Tape — their summer 2023 foray into rap-rock — Lil Uzi Vert announced that their next studio album would be their last. That’s a hefty statement coming from a then-28-year-old. At the time, Uzi said that final album would be Luv Is Rage 3, the successor to their 2017 breakout LP. It looks like that is no longer the plan. Today, Uzi’s socials have been updated with teasers about Eternal Atake 2.

EA2, of course, would be the sequel to Uzi’s Eternal Atake, which many of us in the music blogging world remember as one of the final big releases pre-pandemic. Hopefully, this next album isn’t doomed for a similar fate. And according to Apple Music, it’s coming out soon, on Nov. 1. Today’s teasers include one video in which Uzi gets their whole memory wiped, and another that plays a retro TV show jingle called “Uzi The Earthling.” They’ve also shared the album artwork. See it all below.