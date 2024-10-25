The new Luther Vandross documentary Luther: Never Too Much premieres next week, soon to be followed by a new compilation titled Never Too Much: Greatest Hits. The album features a previously unreleased cover of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” which is out today, 35 years after he recorded it.

The circumstances surrounding the track are mysterious; Vandross’ backup singer Fonzi Thornton discovered a cassette labeled “Luther Vandross Michelle 6/1/89” without any further info about where it was recorded or who played on it. A picture of the cassette is viewable above.

The greatest hits album features full-length and single edits of “Michelle” as well as another previously unreleased track, “Speak Your Love,” and some previously unreleased remixes and edits. Below, check out “Michelle,” the trailer for the Never Too Much movie, and the tracklist for the Never Too Much comp.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Never Too Much”

02 “Power Of Love / Love Power”

03 “Give Me The Reason”

04 “Stop to Love”

05 “Take You Out”

06 “Any Love”

07 “Michelle”

08 “Here And Now”

09 “I’d Rather”

10 “So Amazing”

11 “Heaven Knows (Classic Radio Mix)”

12 “Dance With My Father”

13 “Speak Your Love”

14 “The Closer I Get To You”

15 “Endless Love”

16 “Always And Forever”

17 “A House Is Not A Home”

18 “Superstar / Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)”

19 “Never Too Much (Lost Frequencies Edit)”

20 “Get Myself Together (Louie Vega Radio Remix)”

21 “Michelle (Radio Edit)”

Luther: Never Too Much hits theaters 11/1. Never Too Much: Greatest Hits is out 12/13 via Epic/Legacy.