Remember Lil Xan? Way back in 2019, the rapper — who apparently put out an album last month — reportedly pulled a gun during an altercation at a gas station in downtown LA after a man harassed him for saying Tupac was boring. Now, TMZ reports that Lil Xan has been ordered to pay $27,823.89 in damages and other costs to that man, Anthony Sanchez.

The incident evidently spawned from comments Xan made during a 2018 interview with Revolt in which he ranked Tupac’s music a 2 out of 9: “Just boring music.” Sanchez then saw Xan at a gas station and began to approach him, saying: “Look at this little bitch.” Things quickly escalated and Xan pulled out a gun before eventually driving away. Sanchez filed a lawsuit against Xan, claiming he feared for his life in the incident. Xan likely failed to respond, resulting in the default judgment of a $28k settlement.

Between the gun-pulling incident and now, Xan spent some time in a psych ward, mental health facility, and rehab. We can only hope that gas station spar will be his last.

