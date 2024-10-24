Sebadoh Announce First Show In Almost Five Years

It’s been almost five years since lo-fi torchbearers Sebadoh performed live in support of their 2019 album Act Surprised, which was their first album in six years. But if you’re in Seattle (or willing to travel), then you can see Lou Barlow & Co. at the Showbox for the 13th Annual SMooCH (Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital) benefit concert on December 14. 2024 also happens to be the 30th anniversary of Bakesale, Sebadoh’s fifth studio album, which is nice.

Tickets are available here, and additional acts will be announced. As always, ticket sales are meant to raise funds for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Last year’s fundraiser featured Dan Boeckner, La Luz, the Long Winters, and Akira Galaxy.

Earlier this year Barlow reunited with John Davis for a new Folk Implosion album and the band’s first shows in 26 years.