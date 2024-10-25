Masked rapper Leikeli47 is launching a new era, and it’s maskless. Following 2022’s album Shape Up (her third in the beauty trilogy), Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only doesn’t have a release date yet, but it is Leikeli47’s very first independent release. Along with its announce, Leikeli47 is sharing the album’s lead single, “450.”

In the accompanying video, directed by Masood Ahmed, Leikeli47 reveals her face for the very first time(!). “‘450” is my declaration of commitment to the people and this art form,” she says. “I don’t just love what I do, I’m in love with what I do; and there’s no stopping me. I’m just heating up.”

Lei keli ft 47 / For Promotional Use Only is executive produced by Leikeli47 and Harold Lilly, and features production from “the core team behind the Beauty series.” Leikeli47 adds: “It feels right. It’s time. The mask served its purpose, and now we move forward.”

Listen to and watch “450” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Passenger 47”

02 “450”

03 “Famous”

04 “Queen”

05 “Problems”

06 “Starlight”

07 “Soft Serve”

08 “Sandhills”

09 “Lei Keli” Feat. 47 / Different Person

10 “Stella’s Groove”

11 “HNIC”

Whenever it drops, Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only will be out on Acrylic/Hardcover/Thirty Tigers.