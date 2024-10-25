Lil Durk Arrested Over Murder-For-Hire Plot Targeting Quando Rondo

Chicago rap star Lil Durk has been arrested and accused of taking part in a murder-for-hire plot that allegedly targeted rival rapper Quando Rondo. As TMZ reports, US Marshals arrested Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, in Miami on Thursday night. He’s currently being held in Broward County Jail, and he’s expected to make his first court appearance today.

Authorities haven’t yet released details on Lil Durk’s arrest, but it follows federal authorities’ arrest of five men connected to Durk’s OTF record label. In August, a group of shooters targeted Quando Rondo while he was sitting in a car in Los Angeles. Quando was unharmed in the shooting, but his cousin Saviay’a Robinson was killed. According to prosecutors, the OTF members used a credit card associated with the OTF label to book plane tickets and rental cars to carry out the shooting.

That shooting was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von, Lil Durk’s childhood friend and OTF associate. King Von was shot in a fight outside an Atlanta hookah bar. Quando Rondo associate Lul Timm was filmed shooting Von, and he was initially charged with murder, but authorities dropped those charges.

Additionally, Durk’s key to the villages of Broadview and Bellwood, awarded one week ago, are now revoked. Mayor Katrina Thompson wrote in a Facebook post: