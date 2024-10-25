It doesn’t get much more Halloweeny than spiders, so the time is right for Disclosure’s new single. At times the “Arachnids” beat does indeed sound like little eight-legged creatures skittering about — maybe cyborg spiders rather than the real thing? Guy Lawrence, the chief architect of this one, says it emerged from “an ever-evolving creative puzzle of sound design and groove exploration,” which is quite a thing to say.

More from the elder Lawrence brother:

For me “Arachnids” is kind of like a diary entry of where my skills in music are currently at, in terms of mix and production. I wanted to ask myself questions like, “How far can I stretch and evolve this fairly simple drum loop? Can it go through almost multiple genres along the way? Do I need more than one chord? Can the kick be the bassline?” There was so much creative freedom and so many nerdy moments in the studio, but with the aim of keeping the foundation and groove simple and concise. It’s not gonna be one you can sing along to, but I hope you get a lot of enjoyment from it. I know I did.

I don’t know if “Arachnids” lives up to all that hype, but you can find out for yourself below.