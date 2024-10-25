The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Momma - "Ohio All The Time"

“You guys ever feel like you’re just, like, always in Ohio?” Momma’s Etta Friedman asked a cozy crowd attending the band’s set at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn last Monday. For most people who, like the founding members of Momma, grew up near Los Angeles and now call New York home, spending a disproportionate amount of time in the Midwest might not be an obvious metric of success. But most of those people aren’t in bands that rock as hard as Momma.



In the two and a half years since their breakthrough album Household Name, Momma have had to quickly acclimate to a life spent often on the road, where temporal constraints are irregularly measured: “These nights are getting busier by my design,” Friedman and bandmate Allegra Weingarten sing on their gleeful new single “Ohio All The Time,” a grunge-pop banger about those immediate, major life changes that cast everything in a welcome new light. Over ridiculously catchy hooks, the song makes “fucking up my life” feel like living the ultimate dream. “I never got Ohio, babe, but now I do,” Friedman and Weingarten sing, as if through flirtatious smiles. Don’t underestimate the magic of a good change in scenery. —Abby