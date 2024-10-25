For the past few years, the Atlanta-born singer Summer Walker has proven that you can still become famous and successful by making down-the-middle ’90s-style R&B, as long as you do it really, really well. Walker has already released two hugely popular albums, and last year she worked with people like Childish Gambino, J. Cole, Solange, and Steve Lacy on her Clear 2: Soft Life EP. Now, Walker has announced plans for a new album called Finally Over It, and she’s shared a new single that she’s been teasing for months.

We don’t know much about Finally Over It yet. The album has no release date, cover art, or tracklist, but it’s evidently coming soon. The album follows Walker’s 2021 chart-topper Still Over It, and it completes the trilogy of that record and her 2019 debut Over It. Maybe she’ll start using a different naming convention when this one is out. In any case, we at least get to hear one song from the album, since Walker has finally dropped the silky slow jam “Heart Of A Woman.”

“Heart Of A Woman” is a lush R&B ballad about relationship stresses, and it shows some signs that the woozy neo-soul approach of the Clear 2: Soft Life EP is leaking through into her mainline albums. Walker co-wrote “Heart Of A Woman” with David “Dos Dias” Bishop, and Tavaras Jordan produced it. The lyric video stars Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, the couple who won the last season of Love Island USA. Check it out below.

Finally Over It is coming out at some indeterminate time on LVRN/Interscope.