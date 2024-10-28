Sludgy shoegazers Cloakroom have shared their first new music since 2022’s Dissolution Wave, which was our Album Of The Week. In their label debut for Closed Casket Activities, Cloakroom are back with the upbeat and jangly “Unbelonging.” It’s certainly a vibe shift, but a great-sounding one.

“'[Unbelonging’ is] a pop song wielding 140 bpm of optimism that can fall apart and dishearten just as quickly as it captivates – Cloakroom meets Psychedelic Furs,” the band says in a statement.

There’s an accompanying video, too, which was shot over the course of the band’s European tour. Cloakroom add: “Similar to a Crowelian ceremonial dagger, all the lyrics to the new record were crafted under the cover of darkness, predominantly in a moving vehicle; predominantly leaving any number of border town bars. That’s why we chose to do a ‘found footage’ kind of delivery method for the video.”

A press release promises that Cloakroom’s forthcoming studio album will be out next year on Closed Casket. It was all recorded in December 2023 with engineer Zac Montez at Electrical Audio in Chicago and Rec Room Recording in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Listen to and watch “Unbelonging” below.

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Nashville,TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

11/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/04 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

11/05 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

11/07 – Savannah, GA @ Graveface

11/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/09 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club (Upstairs)

11/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/13 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/14 – Toronto, ON @- The Opera House

11/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

11/16 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

11/22 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/25 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Basement

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/29 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

11/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

12/02 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

12/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

12/04 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

12/06 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

12/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

12/08 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall’s