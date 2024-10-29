Album Of The Week: Mount Eerie Night Palace

Night Palace’s music and vivid scenery clearly hearken back to pre-A Crow Looked At Me days, but the meta-narrative approach that has defined Elverum’s last decade persists. In a way, his discography has always felt like a living entity of its own, thanks to a penchant for self-reference and boundless alternate versions of existing material, but lately he’s scrubbed out any trace of opacity from his work. Night Palace has more set dressing, but at its heart lie Elverum’s deepest self-examinations to date.

The album might initially scan as aimless, given its jarring transitions between Elverum’s softest, weirdest, catchiest, and most abrasive sounds, as well as omnivorous lyrics that contrast with the focused specificity that has defined his last three releases. A Crow Looked At Me, Now Only, and Microphones In 2020 announced their intentions with no subterfuge; Night Palace patiently comes into focus as it progresses. The first half’s renewed emphasis on the physical world is imbued with a probing, self-aware tone that bears the weight of Elverum’s lived experience — loss, aging, single parenthood, spiritualism — and it’s intriguing enough on its own. But 40 minutes into this engrossing navel-gazing reverie comes a track called “Non-Metaphorical Decolonization.”

Here, Night Palace’s tone doesn’t shift so much as it reveals an underlying wrinkle. Elverum’s music has never been explicitly political — although his clear reverence for nature and DIY culture has never been difficult to extrapolate into a broader worldview — but he spends this album’s back half confronting socio-economic, historical, and racial issues with the same level of intensity that A Crow Looked At Me addressed death. In the bio, Elverum characterizes Night Palace as “some Zen, some Zinn,” and this snaps into focus on “Non-Metaphorical Decolonization.” As its title suggests, Elverum’s principle concern is this country’s legacy of genocide and subjugation of Indigenous Peoples:

Now we live in the wreckage of a colonizing force

Whose racist poison still flows

So scared of a moment of discomfort now

We turn away from the obvious:

All we have is stolen and can’t be owned

This mission statement expands into a critique of the way the San Juan Islands, once inhabited by various Coast Salish nations, have become summer vacation destinations for the wealthy. Not only is this stolen land, Elverum observes, but it’s also dominated by luxury homes that lie vacant for the majority of the year. “I can see the lights of the unoccupied second homes/ That they keep lit up for no reason,” he sings on “November Rain,” before asking, “Don’t they realize all our stolen wealth/ Is built on screaming bones?”

Despite his modest upbringing, Elverum is quick to acknowledge his complicity. He opens the very next song, the shaggy rocker “Co-Owner Of Trees,” with a succinct career bio that makes even the modest life of an ethical indie musician sound slightly absurd:

I wrote down some ideas

I made some records

I sold some records

I got money

I spent the money

to buy some land

I own land

I feel funny

Night Palace’s loving reevaluation of the Microphones’ and Mount Eerie’s 2000s material is obvious from the jump, but Elverum solidifies his newly evolved opinion of his early work on the final three tracks. “Stone Woman Gives Birth To A Child At Night” is one of four songs that he wrote in one day during a camping trip in the North Cascades in August 2022, a fruitful session that feels like the genesis of the album’s themes. Perhaps this majestic isolation reminded him why he spent the bulk of his career enamored with Northwest Washington’s natural beauty. On “Stone Woman…,” he sings:

I never meant to pretend there’s another world

Apart from this one we’re in

But I was briefly adrift in a night sky

Before being re-immersed in this endless et cetera

The 12-minute-long, spoken-word “Demolition” is a more granular analysis of Elverum’s relationship with his new home. “I used to dream that my roots were strong and deep,” he says, referencing a beloved Glow Pt. 2 track, “Then I dug down just barely and found cathedrals/ Here: a long guest in someone else’s home.”

Closer “I Need New Eyes” was written during a return trip to the North Cascades almost exactly a year later. It is Night Palace’s obvious conclusion, a thesis-in-reverse in which Elverum investigates his initial outlook much more honestly and empathetically than the “I was young and naïve” disownment that has lurked throughout his last three albums. “I just wanted to say something true/ And complicate my youth,” he sings, before explaining how his view has shifted due to maturation, tragedy, and a concerted effort to acknowledge the diabolical forces that created and continue to impact his surroundings.

Great albums don’t have to justify themselves against political climates or their creator’s previous work, and albums are not inherently great because they do so. In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s election and the COVID pandemic, too many musicians acted upon an urge to put the country’s dire issues on their backs, and while that may have garnered praise in the short-term, it rarely elevated the art into something that retains resonance. In the same timeframe, there’s been a rise in self-reference and fan service, most obviously in a mainstream film landscape that has become reliant on hollow resurrections of existing IP, but also in a decimated live music economy where reunions and anniversary-pegged album playthroughs have become the only sure payday.