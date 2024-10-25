The veteran singer-songwriter Denison Witmer has been a friend and collaborator of Sufjan Stevens since 2005, and now the two of them have made a new song together. Stevens produced Witmer’s new song “Older And Free” a beautifully lush piece of indie-folk. The creak of Witmer’s voice contrasts nicely with Stevens’ choir-boy harmonies, and the arrangement of acoustic guitars, strings, and woodwinds definitely has Stevens’ sonic signature. Here’s what Witmer says about the song:

One of the benefits of getting older and knowing yourself is being able to seek out the things that reset you in times when things feel off-balance. For me, alone time is very important. Nature is very important. Moving my body and getting lost in my thoughts has become a must — whether it be running or, in the case of this song, hiking. I wrote this song when I was solo camping for a night at French Creek State Park, not far from my home in PA. During Covid lockdown, my wife and I realized that we would burn out in the responsibilities of our day-to-day life if we didn’t take time to ourselves. The melody and lyrics came to me as I was hiking the Lenape Trail back to my campsite. I have a little classical guitar that goes with me most places, and I wrote the song in completion that evening. I got so attached to the sound that the little guitar ended up being the instrument we recorded the basic tracks with.

“Older And Free” is out now on Asthmatic Kitty.